Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 9, congratulated the Catholic community on the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new pope.

Prevost, 69, became the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church.

"Congratulations to all the Catholics around the world on the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope - Pope Leo XIV," Sarma said in a post on X.

Congratulations to all the Catholics around the world on the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope- Pope Leo XIV. pic.twitter.com/pZD5NxqJcl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 9, 2025

Prevost, a member of the Augustinian religious order, took the name Leo XIV.