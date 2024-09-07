Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has congratulated Dimoria College, a renowned educational institution in Kamrup (M) district, on being granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In a formal notification, UGC Deputy Secretary Dr. Gopi Chand Merugu announced that the commission approved Dimoria College's proposal for autonomy during its meeting on August 27, 2024. The new status will be effective from the academic year 2024-2025 and will remain in place for five years, until 2028-2029. This decision aligns with the UGC's 2023 regulations for autonomous colleges.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his admiration for the college's achievement, stating, “The conferment of autonomous status is a significant milestone for Dimoria College. It reflects the dedication of its management, staff, students, and alumni to fostering educational excellence and innovation.”

With its new autonomous status, Dimoria College will enjoy increased academic freedom, allowing it to customize its curriculum and governance to better serve its students. The institution will need to comply with all UGC regulations to maintain its autonomous status.