The leader of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalduhoma was sworn in as the new Chief Minister on December 8, 2023.

In light of these developments, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to Lalduhoma on assuming the office of Chief Minister of Mizoram, recognizing the beginning of a new chapter in the state's political landscape and the potential for growth and progress under Lalduhoma's leadership.

Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Pu Lalduhoma on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Mizoram. Wishing you a successful stint in advancing the state's development and looking forward to working with you to build a prosperous & harmonious North East."

This event marked a departure from the state's long-standing political pattern, where power had alternated between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Indian National Congress. The ZPM, a relatively young party formed through the merger of six smaller groups six years prior, achieved a remarkable victory in the assembly polls, securing 27 out of 40 seats.



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Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer with a rich background in public service, including a stint as Indira Gandhi's security in-charge, has been a transformative figure in Mizoram's politics. His journey from law enforcement to politics saw him resign from Congress in 1988, becoming the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law. He later founded the Zoram Nationalist Party and was elected as an MLA in 2003 before his involvement with the ZPM.

As the new Chief Minister, Lalduhoma has pledged to focus on the development of Mizoram, announcing a 100-day work plan to be revealed following his swearing-in ceremony. His commitment to addressing issues such as farmer development initiatives has been underscored by his promise to hold a press meeting on the same day as his oath-taking.

Furthermore, he has engaged in discussions with India's Home Minister, Amit Shah, who has assured full cooperation with the state's endeavours.

The election results not only brought Lalduhoma to the forefront of Mizoram's governance but also highlighted the role of women in the state's politics, with newly elected MLA Baryl Vanneihsangi attributing her victory to the support of the community's women.