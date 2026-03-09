Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, March 9, congratulated three National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates who were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, after no opposition candidate entered the contest.

The candidates, Jogen Mohan, Pabitra Margherita, and Pramod Boro, were declared elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament following the completion of the nomination process and scrutiny of papers.

Taking to the social media platform X, Sarma extended his congratulations to the three leaders and expressed confidence that they would strongly represent the interests of the state in Parliament.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to our NDA candidates Shri Jogen Mohan, Shri Pabitra Margherita and Shri Pramod Boro on being elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam. I am confident they will take up the causes of Assam in the Upper House deftly and continue to speak for the people of our State whilst supporting the nationalist and development agenda of our Union Government in Parliament,” Sarma wrote.

With no candidates contesting from the opposition, the NDA trio were certain to secure the seats without a contest, effectively ensuring their entry into the Upper House.

For Pramod Boro, the election marks a significant milestone in his political career as he is set to become a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha for the first time. Boro earlier served as the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Region before stepping down last year after losing the Bodoland Territorial Council polls.

Assam currently has seven seats in the Rajya Sabha. The three seats that were up for election will fall vacant next month when the terms of sitting MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita, Rameswar Teli, and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan come to an end on April 9. The unopposed election of the NDA candidates further consolidates the alliance’s representation from the state in the Upper House.