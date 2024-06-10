Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to Prem Singh Tamang on his re-election as the Chief Minister of Sikkim for a second consecutive term.

In a tweet, CM Sarma expressed his admiration for Tamang's dedication and vision for the state, describing them as truly inspiring. He also conveyed his best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure ahead, as Tamang leads Sikkim towards a prosperous future.

The re-election of PS Tamang marks a continuation of his leadership journey in Sikkim. As PS Tamang embarks on another term as Chief Minister, the focus remains on delivering on the promises made to the people and steering Sikkim towards greater prosperity and well-being under his leadership.