Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 15, conveyed his felicitations to Lawrence Wong, the recently elected Prime Minister of Singapore. He expressed his anticipation for deepening the existing collaboration between Assam and Singapore within the broader framework of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy.

Sarma emphasised the significance of strengthening ties with Singapore, a key partner in the region, under Lawrence Wong's leadership. He underlined the potential for mutual growth and development through robust cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, technology, and education.

Heartiest congratulations to newly elected Prime Minister of Singapore H.E Mr @LawrenceWongST



Assam looks forward to strengthen its next ongoing partnership with Singapore under the broader ambit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi’s Act East Policy. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2024

The Chief Minister highlighted Assam's strategic location and its role as a gateway to Southeast Asia, emphasising the importance of leveraging this position to foster stronger economic and cultural linkages with Singapore.

Sarma reiterated his commitment to advancing bilateral relations and exploring new avenues for partnership, aligned with the shared objectives of prosperity and progress for both Assam and Singapore.

Singapore's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has held office for two decades, has relinquished his position, passing the baton to Lawrence Wong, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

This leadership change marks a notable shift in Singapore's governance, as Lawrence Wong becomes the fourth Prime Minister of the city-state and the second leader not hailing from the founding Lee family. His ascension to power comes amidst a backdrop of multifaceted challenges confronting Singapore, despite its status as one of the world's wealthiest nations.