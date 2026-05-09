Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates Suvendu Adhikari, says Assam and Bengal share historic ties

Assam’s outgoing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, May 9, congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal and the first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

In a post on X, Sarma extended his “heartfelt congratulations and best wishes” to Adhikari and the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers, calling it a historic moment in West Bengal’s political journey.

Sarma said he conveyed greetings on behalf of the people of Assam at the swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers from various states.

Invoking spiritual and cultural symbolism, the Assam Chief Minister said the new government had been formed with a commitment to protecting Bharat’s civilisational values and cultural heritage.

He also expressed hope that West Bengal would witness a new era of development, good governance, and public welfare under the new leadership.





Highlighting the deep historical and spiritual ties between Assam and West Bengal, Sarma said he hoped the relationship between the two states would grow stronger in the coming years.

Meanwhile, in Assam, the swearing-in ceremony of the new government is scheduled to be held on May 12 at 11 a.m. in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.