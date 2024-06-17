Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended congratulations to the distinguished recipients of the Bishnu Rabha Award 2024 and other accolades marking a significant tribute to their outstanding contributions to literature, arts and culture.

Scheduled to coincide with Bishnu Rabha Divas on June 20, 2024, the awards ceremony at Darrang College will honor luminaries such as Dharmeshwar Nath and Durlabh Bhattacharjee, revered for their profound impact on Assamese folk artistry.

In addition to the Bishnu Rabha Award, the ceremony will also bestow the Azan Peer Award 2023 upon Veteran Filmmaker Anwar Hussain.

Acknowledging the broader spectrum of talent, the State Level Awards 2024 will honor individuals such as Sashwati Bhattacharjee for her musical prowess, Bandana Dutta for her dual role as a teacher and artist and Dr. Sunita Changkakati for her impactful contributions as a social worker. These awards, spanning literature, social work, and poetry, will pay homage to icons like Dr. Karabi Deka Hazarika, Jayanta Madhav Bora, Taren Chandra Boro and Jibeswar Mohan among others.