Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa said that our armed forces won the war, but the Congress government returned the POWs without reclaiming Kartarpur Sahib and PoK. Sarma said that Congress has always betrayed the nation.

Earlier on may 23 , in a series of pointed remarks posted on social media platform 'X' , Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma challenged Gandhi to address several unsolved historical incidents involving senior Congress leaders. "Yesterday on May 22, 2024, I heard Rahul Gandhi speak about how he knows about the secrets of the 'system'. Let me just jog his memory on some incidents," Sarma wrote.

Sarma's list included five specific incidents:

Lalit Mishra's Death: Sarma questioned the mysterious bomb blast that killed former Union Railway Minister Lalit Mishra, who had differences with then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "Who was behind the blast?" he asked.

KB Sahay's Fatal Accident: The Chief Minister raised concerns about the unexplained car accident that claimed the life of Bihar’s former Chief Minister KB Sahay, known for abolishing the Zamindari System, after falling out with Indira Gandhi. "Why wasn’t his death investigated?" Sarma probed.

Warren Anderson's Escape: He demanded answers about the telephone call from Delhi that allowed Union Carbide's Warren Anderson to flee India after the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Bofors Scandal Funds: Sarma sought information on the whereabouts of money allegedly looted from the Bofors scandal and other similar deals.

Sharm-El-Sheikh Incident: He questioned under whose instructions former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh gave a clean chit to Pakistan during the Sharm-El-Sheikh summit.