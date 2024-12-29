Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked fresh controversy over the funeral arrangements of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, criticising the Congress party's handling of the statesman's final journey.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh, a statesman of unparalleled dignity and intellect, deserved much better, both in life and in death," Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter), condemning what he described as attempts to "stir controversy" around the funeral proceedings.

The criticism comes amid growing debate over the memorial plans for Dr Singh, who passed away on December 26 at AIIMS Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans for a memorial, though specific details remain pending.

In his pointed critique, Sarma drew parallels to the Congress party's treatment of other party veterans. "This is not the first time they have shown such disregard—be it towards the legacy of Narasimha Rao or Pranab Mukherjee," he stated.

The Assam CM also referenced historical tensions within the Congress, particularly highlighting past interactions between Rahul Gandhi and Dr Singh. "The public still remembers the indignities inflicted upon Dr. Singh during his tenure, including Rahul Gandhi's infamous gestures that undermined his stature," Sarma noted.

"Such actions remain etched in the nation’s memory. At the very least, in his passing, Dr. Singh’s legacy should not be sullied by political opportunism. Let us honor his memory with the dignity and respect he so richly deserves, free from any discord or manipulation by the leadership of the congress party," he added.

Dr Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was widely recognised as the architect of India's economic liberalisation. His tenure as Finance Minister (1991-1996) marked a watershed moment in Indian economic history, opening the country to global markets.