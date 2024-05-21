Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, upon receiving a pocketbook version of the Constitution of India from Congress leader Pawan Khera, retorted by criticizing the party's fixation on the miniature edition.

He took a jibe at Khera and asked him to send the original copy of the Indian Constitution which includes the original Shantiniketan artwork. Stating that Congress has forgotten the original copy of the Constitution, Himanta said that the party is more interested in the red version of the Constitution.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister said, “Thank you Mr Khera. However, could you please send me an original copy of the Indian Constitution that includes the artwork created by Sri Nandalal Bose and his team from Shantiniketan, depicting our rich heritage and cultural legacy? I have heard that Congress has already forgotten the original copy of the Constitution and is more interested in the RED pocketbook version.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera, had on May 20, written a letter to the Assam CM calling him out for his “derogatory” remarks about the Constitution of India.

Khera also sent the pocketbook version of the Constitution of India to Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting him to read it.

Taking to X, the senior Congress leader said, “After listening to the derogatory remarks of the Chief Minister of Assam about the Constitution of India, today I sent him a pocket book version of the Constitution of India. I also requested him to read it and always keep it in his hand bag.”