Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 29 claimed that the Congress manifesto bore the imprint of either radical leftists, a mullah or even a Pakistani influence.

Assam is gearing up for the final phase of polling on the remaining four Lok Sabha seats in Western Assam and Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, leading the charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is actively engaging with voters, particularly focusing on the Muslim electorate, which holds significant sway in these constituencies.

Addressing the media, Sarma revealed the party's strategy to secure a considerable portion of the Muslim vote bank, claiming that half of the state's Muslim electorate has already cast their ballots in favor of the BJP in completed constituencies. He attributed this support to the recognition among Muslim voters that the BJP's agenda is beneficial to their interests.

With the impending third phase of polling, attention is particularly drawn to constituencies like Barpeta and Guwahati. Sarma announced his active involvement in campaigning for BJP allies in these constituencies, highlighting the importance of consolidating support among diverse communities.