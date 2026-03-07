Himanta Biswa Sarma continues Jana Ashirwad Yatra in Upper Assam on Day 6

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, March 7, continued the sixth day of his Jana Ashirwad Yatra, which began from Sarupathar and is currently passing through Golaghat town.

The yatra will proceed further to Khumtai and is scheduled to conclude the day’s journey at Dergaon. Large crowds gathered along the route to welcome the Chief Minister, with people lining the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the procession.

According to organisers, individuals from different walks of life turned out to greet the Chief Minister during the journey. Visually impaired supporters were also seen among the crowd, expressing their affection and support for him.

The yatra is aimed at connecting with the public across different constituencies and seeking their blessings while interacting with residents during the journey.