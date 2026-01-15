Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to remain as top choice for chief minister's post, says pre-poll survey

Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to be the top choice for chief minister's post, emerging as the overwhelming public favourite for another term, capturing 66.75 per cent support among Hindus in the latest opinion poll.



The survey not only cements Sarma's dominance across ethnic and social divides but also reveals 58 per cent statewide satisfaction with the NDA government's performance.



Conducted under Vote Vibe's pre-election series, the poll underscores Sarma's broad appeal, with commanding leads in General, OBC, SC, and ST categories.



Among Hindu respondents, Sarma clinches 66.75 per cent as the top Chief Minister choice, dwarfing Congress's Gaurav Gogoi at a mere 25 per cent. Lesser contenders like AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi, and BPF's Hagrama Mohilary scrape together just 8.25 per cent.



The findings highlight Sarma's cross-cutting charisma, resonating strongly with diverse groups and fueling BJP's electoral calculus.



Statewide, 58 per cent rate the Sarma-led NDA government's functioning as "Excellent" or "Good," with peak approval from seniors, SC/ST, OBC, and General categories. This approval wave reflects perceived gains in development and stability.



Yet, a notable countercurrent emerges among Muslims, where 79 per cent favour Gaurav Gogoi as CM.



As Assam gears up for 2026, Sarma's poll dominance signals BJP confidence, but opposition unity around community champions looms as the wildcard.