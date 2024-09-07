Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant crackdown on illegal immigration in the state, urging an intensified detection process. "The detection process of foreigners was almost halted after the NRC update. In recent months, we've apprehended or repelled 20-30 individuals from Bangladesh. We have now mandated a rigorous approach to identify and address illegal immigrants," Sarma said.

In a bid to tighten control, the Assam government has released comprehensive new guidelines aimed at bolstering the detection of illegal immigrants. Sarma highlighted concerns over the issuance of Aadhaar cards in excess of the population in Dhubri district, suggesting that some individuals may have fraudulently obtained the cards.

To address these issues, Sarma said that the government will issue a notification within the next 10 days, mandating that individuals must apply for NRC to receive an Aadhaar card. This new directive will not apply to tea garden areas but will be enforced in other districts starting October 1, ensuring a stricter process for adults.