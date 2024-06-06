Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who extensively campaigned in Odisha during the Lok Sabha elections, has credited the "love and affection" of the people of Odisha for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resounding victory in the state.

In a tweet on June 6, Sarma expressed his gratitude for the special experience of his pilgrimage to Odisha, where he campaigned in 16 Lok Sabha constituencies. He stated, "The love and affection of the people of Odisha are still in my memory. Mahaprabhu Jagannath will surely bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the new BJP government in Odisha."

The BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in Odisha, winning an unprecedented 20 out of the total 21 seats in the state. Sarma's remarks come in the wake of the BJP's landslide victory in Odisha, which has traditionally been a stronghold of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha, stating, "Thank you Odisha! It's a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress."