Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 5 slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, condemning his remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Surrender Modi." In a sharply worded post on social media, the Chief Minister accused the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family of having a long history of compromising national interest.

In a strongly worded post on X with historical time line of Congress era, Assam CM wrote, “Rahul Gandhi has the audacity to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the success of #OperationSindoor". He further accused the Congress of betraying the nation’s trust in the past, stating, “Let’s jog his memory as to which party and family surrendered India’s territory and backstabbed its people.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has moved away from diplomatic timidity to bold action, citing the 2016 surgical strikes in Uri, the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, and the firm military response during the Galwan Valley clash.

“India doesn’t plead anymore. From military operations to diplomatic strategy, from economic reforms to national security, India today speaks with strength, not submission,” he wrote, reinforcing the government’s posture of assertiveness and national pride.

The Chief Minister laid out a chronology of what he described as the Congress party’s historical legacy of surrender:

"1947–48: Pandit Nehru halted the Indian Army’s advance and rushed to the UN during the Kashmir conflict, ceding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and ending a potential military victory.

1962: China annexed 38,000 sq km of Aksai Chin without resistance. Nehru, instead of action, only offered emotional solace, saying, “My heart goes out to the people of Assam.”

1972: Indira Gandhi, despite having 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war post-1971, released them without securing PoK or reparations—turning triumph into lost opportunity.

1995: India, under Congress, shelved its nuclear tests under American pressure, only to see them conducted boldly under PM Vajpayee in 1998.

2008: After the deadly 26/11 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 Indians, Congress failed to retaliate or deliver justice—offering silence in the face of terror.

2009: At Sharm el-Sheikh, the UPA government inexplicably legitimized ISI narratives on Balochistan.

2012: Congress nearly gave away the strategically vital Sir Creek to Pakistan—a move foiled only by then-Gujarat CM Narendra Modi’s public intervention".

Sarma further accused Congress of undermining India’s security apparatus by questioning surgical strikes and Balakot air raids, insulting armed forces, and “amplifying enemy propaganda from within the country.”

“Congress didn’t just surrender land. It surrendered India’s pride, security, and sovereignty,” Sarma declared. “Even after military victories, they failed to bring home Indian POWs. Even after liberating Bangladesh, they left Assam vulnerable, its fate hanging by the chicken-neck corridor.”

The Chief Minister contrasted the Congress’s record with that of the Modi government, citing bold actions in Uri, Balakot, and Galwan. “India doesn’t plead anymore. We act. We strike. We defend. We lead,” he asserted.

Ending on a fiery note, Sarma said, “Congress must stop projecting its own history of cowardice onto the shoulders of a leader who refuses to bend. India remembers. India has risen. And India won’t surrender again.”