Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia filed an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Nazira Police Station in Sivasagar on Wednesday.

The FIR was filed by the Leader of Opposition the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia over the Assam CM's alleged hate speech.

The FIR also attached a link to the article pertaining to the alleged hate speech made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shame on CM @himantabiswa for resorting to hate speech & inciting violence. Today, filed an FIR against him for targeting @OfficeOfKNath Ji based on his identity & suggesting harm to 10 Janpath. Divisive rhetoric from a leader sworn to uphold our Constitution is disheartening. pic.twitter.com/xf3FRVXXR2 — Debabrata Saikia (@DsaikiaOfficial) September 20, 2023

Earlier on September 18, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday targeted the Congress central leadership in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh over the Sanatan Dharma row.



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Sarma allegedly said the Opposition’s INDIA bloc members made statements equating the “Hindu religion to malaria”. “Congress party knows that this country has 80 per cent Hindus, still they say that Hindu is malaria and AIDS and Hindu religion should be eradicated…I know this one thing Rahul ji, you can become a Hindu Hriday Samrat if you remove those people who are giving such statements against Hinduism from your party. I want to challenge Kamal Nath, if you are a Hanuman Bhakt, Hanuman burnt Lanka, you should burn 10 Janpath. Go there and say those who are giving statements against Hinduism, you should remove such people otherwise you should burn 10 Janpath,”

The complaint mentioned, "I am constrained to lodge this F.I.R. on account of the banal and hateful statement given by Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam on 19.09.2023 during the Jan Ashirwad rally in Vidhisha district, Madhya Pradesh."

"In a country governed by the rule of law, Sri Sarma has taken electoral rhetoric to its ugliest form. While taunting Sri Kamal Nath, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress about his Hindu identity, Sri Sarma has directly suggested that 10, Janpath should be burnt."

Debabrata Saikia further mentioned in the complaint, "Sri Sarma has given a clear instigation towards violence and arson. Be it stated here that 10, Janpath is the residence of Smti Sonia Gandhi, a Member of Parliament and the former President of the Indian National Congress. Smti Gandhi also happens to be the widow of the former prime minister of India. By suggesting that the residence of a 77 year old lady be burnt down, Sri Sarma is not just attacking a prominent face of the Opposition, but he is giving a clarion call towards arson. Such wanton statements coming from a Constitutional authority has the potential of causing misguided persons to resort to violence and potentially cause harm to the residents of 10, Janpath."

"This is a dear Instigation towards rioting and abetment of arson on the part of Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma and he is liable to be booked under Sections 153 and Sections 115/436 of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

The complaint further mentioned, "Be it stated here that though the statement was made at Madhya Pradesh, it has been widely circulated over the print, electronic and social media and it is accessible at Assam. Accordingly, the effects of the instigation and violent rhetoric is felt within your good office's jurisdiction. I, therefore, implore you to register an FIR and take necessary action in this regard."