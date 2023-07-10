Opposing delimitation and in a direct criticism of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sushmita Dev Sushmita Dev on July 10 expressed her disappointment, stating, "I am sad to say that the Chief Minister of Assam is claiming that the people of Barak Valley are content with the delimitation process, which is far from the truth." She further added, "The people of Barak Valley have elected 8 MLAs and 2 MPs from your party, but in return, you have reduced our representation. You cannot deceive the people by claiming their happiness. People are taking to the streets, yet the authorities are denying us permission to protest. This suppression of the people of Barak Valley is unacceptable."

Sushmita Dev has been staging a hunger strike since 9 am on July 10 to voice her opposition against the proposed delimitation draft in Assam. Joined by fellow Trinamool Congress workers from Cachar district, the hunger strike is set to continue until 7 pm. Their primary demand is to retain 15 seats in Barak, and they urge the Election Commission to take note of the protests by the people of Barak regarding the delimitation process and communicate their concerns to the Chief Minister.

Dev accused the administration of hindering their right to protest by denying permission from the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Deputy Commissioner (DC). She firmly asserted that the delimitation process is unconstitutional and viewed it as a politically motivated exercise orchestrated by the BJP rather than being guided by constitutional principles.