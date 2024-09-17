Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the controversy surrounding the ADRE (Assam Direct Recruitment Examination) paper leak, criticizing both the media and the involved educators. Sarma refuted claims that there were issues with the test itself and said that the value of the question papers diminishes once the exam is over. He further mentioned that the graduate level Grade 3 exams might allow candidates to take the questionnaire home to prevent similar incidents.

Sarma also took aim at the teachers involved, alleging that their actions had been misrepresented in the media. Specifically, he highlighted that while a teacher had photographed the exam paper, the OMR sheets from the exam had not been leaked.

Earlier developments on September 16 saw Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announce a breakthrough in the ADRE paper leak case. The Dhemaji Police traced the leaked question paper, which had appeared on social media, back to Upendra National Academy in Simen Chapori, Dhemaji district.

Mangal Singh Basumutary, a photographer hired by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), was identified as the source of the leak. According to police reports, Basumutary took photos of the paper after the exam concluded at 1:30 PM and subsequently shared them with others. He has been detained, and his mobile phone has been seized for further investigation.

Also Read: Assam Police detains photographer for leaking ADRE exam paper