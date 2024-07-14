Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed solidarity with former US President Donald Trump after he was attacked during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Echoing the sentiments of "Janani Janmabhoomi cha Swargadapi Gariyasi" by the Sanatan philosophy, CM Himanta stated that right-wing leaders have become active targets of the radical left.

He further asserted that the attacks would not undermine the "nation first" ideology.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister wrote, "Physical or otherwise, right-wing leaders across the globe are now active targets of the radical left. However, these attacks will not be able to defeat the "nation first" ideology. This is rooted in deep spirituality and inspired by the Sanatan philosophy of "Janani Janmabhoomi cha Swargadapi Gariyasi."

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma extended best wishes to Donald Trump "as he stands strong."

The incident, which occurred on July 14 resulted in Trump suffering a bullet wound to his right ear and led to one spectator's death and another's critical injury. Trump was quickly evacuated from the stage by Secret Service agents and taken to a local hospital.



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The US Secret Service reported that the suspected shooter, who fired multiple shots from an elevated position outside the rally venue, was neutralised and is now deceased. The incident has disrupted Trump's campaign schedule, including his planned attendance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political figures across the spectrum, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama. As investigations continue, the incident has raised concerns about security at political events in the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential elections.