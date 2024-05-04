In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans for the construction of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover during interactions with residents on May 4.

Addressing the concerns of Chandmari locals, CM Sarma stated the significance of the upcoming flyover in easing traffic woes and improving convenience for both residents and travelers in the area. The project is poised to bring substantial relief to Chandmari, a bustling locality in the heart of Guwahati.

During his engagement with the community in Chandmari during his election campaign, CM Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to infrastructure development and community welfare. He assured residents of continuous efforts to enhance the quality of life in the region.

Switching gears to Fancy Bazar, CM Sarma highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering the area's growth and prosperity. He stated the implementation of zoning regulations, the establishment of a Botanical Garden, and the imminent development of a Ferry Terminal as integral components of the area's rejuvenation.