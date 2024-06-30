Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting with the Chief Secretary of Assam, and the Director General of Police, Assam, focusing on issues related to the Village Defence Party (VDP). The meeting underscored the crucial role VDP volunteers play in maintaining law and order in the state's rural areas.

Highlighting the importance of the VDPs, Chief Minister Sarma directed officials to eliminate the existing ceiling system on remuneration for VDP volunteers, aiming to expedite their payments. This decision is expected to motivate and support the volunteers, who are vital in ensuring community security.

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for timely procurement of essential items required by the VDPs to enhance their operational efficiency. This measure aims to equip the volunteers adequately, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

The meeting also included an in-depth discussion on the functioning of Thana Committees, which play a pivotal role in local governance and community benefits. Chief Minister Sarma urged officials to ensure that these committees operate efficiently to serve the common people better.