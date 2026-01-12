Himanta Biswa Sarma disburses Rs 10,000 seed capital to over 33800 women entrepreneurs in Karbi Anglong

Reinforcing the Assam government’s push towards women-led economic transformation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, January 12 distributed Rs 10,000 as seed money to 33,811 women entrepreneurs under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at a grand cheque distribution programme held at the Dokmoka Higher Secondary School Playground under the Howraghat Legislative Assembly Constituency in Karbi Anglong district.

The financial assistance, provided as an Entrepreneurship Fund (grant-in-aid), aims to enable women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to initiate or scale up micro-enterprises, strengthening household incomes and promoting sustainable livelihoods at the grassroots level. The beneficiaries—popularly referred to as “Nari-preneurs”—form a critical part of the government’s vision to create “Lakhpati Baideo”, women earning a minimum annual income of Rs 1 lakh.

With this latest distribution, the total number of women empowered under the MMUA across Assam has reached 18,52,922 beneficiaries spanning 76 Assembly constituencies, marking a significant stride towards the state’s ambitious target of 40 lakh women beneficiaries.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent dignitaries, including Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Tuliram Ronghang, Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, local MLA Dorsing Ronghang, Executive Members and MACs of KAAC, the District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong, senior party leaders, officials, and a large gathering of SHG members.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister underscored that women’s economic self-reliance remains central to Assam’s development agenda, asserting that empowering women directly strengthens families, communities, and the overall social fabric. The programme echoed the government’s guiding principle—“Empowering Women, Empowering Society.”

The MMUA, a flagship initiative of the Assam government, focuses on direct financial inclusion, entrepreneurship promotion, and income generation for women at the village level, making it one of the largest women-centric livelihood missions in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is scheduled to continue cheque distribution programmes under MMUA in Karbi Anglong district on January 14, with upcoming events planned in Baithalangso and Diphu Legislative Assembly Constituencies, further expanding the outreach of the scheme.