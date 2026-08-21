Himanta Biswa Sarma discusses Assam’s key issues with Nirmala Sitharaman, Prahlad Joshi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, August 21, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi in New Delhi and discussed key issues concerning the state.

During his meeting with Sitharaman, Sarma briefed her on the state government’s response to the recent flood situation and its plans to rehabilitate affected people.

“It is always a pleasure to meet Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji, who has consistently been a strong champion of Assam’s interests and aspirations,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He said the Finance Minister heard the state’s concerns “with great attention and sensitivity” and assured him that the Centre would support Assam in helping flood-affected families rebuild their lives.

Sarma also held what he described as a “very productive meeting” with Joshi, who holds the portfolios of Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy.

The discussions covered key priorities for Assam in the sectors of education, food and civil supplies, and renewable energy, Sarma said.

He thanked Joshi for his support and positive approach towards the state.

The meetings come as Assam continues to work on rehabilitation and recovery measures following the severe floods that affected several parts of the state.