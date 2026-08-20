Himanta Biswa Sarma discusses water security, JJM-Assam and Silsako Beel rejuvenation with Jal Shakti Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil in New Delhi on strengthening water infrastructure and ensuring long-term water security in Assam.

During the meeting, Sarma discussed ways to further strengthen Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam (JJM-Assam) and reviewed the ongoing rejuvenation of Silsako Beel in Guwahati.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has been a key partner in the Rs 237-crore Silsako Beel rejuvenation project, which aims to restore the water-retention capacity of the urban wetland. The project is targeted for completion next year.

Sarma also expressed hope for continued collaboration with the Union Ministry for the rejuvenation of urban water bodies and wetlands across Assam.