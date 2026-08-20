Himanta Biswa Sarma discusses water security, JJM-Assam and Silsako Beel rejuvenation with Jal Shakti Minister
Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil in New Delhi to review JJM-Assam and the Silsako Beel project. The talks centred on water security and future cooperation on rejuvenating Assam’s urban water bodies and wetlands.
- The meeting focused on improving water infrastructure for Assam’s long-term needs
- Both sides reviewed progress under the state’s Jal Jeevan Mission programme
- Silsako Beel’s restoration aims to recover the wetland’s water-retention capacity
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil in New Delhi on strengthening water infrastructure and ensuring long-term water security in Assam.
During the meeting, Sarma discussed ways to further strengthen Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam (JJM-Assam) and reviewed the ongoing rejuvenation of Silsako Beel in Guwahati.
The Ministry of Jal Shakti has been a key partner in the Rs 237-crore Silsako Beel rejuvenation project, which aims to restore the water-retention capacity of the urban wetland. The project is targeted for completion next year.
Sarma also expressed hope for continued collaboration with the Union Ministry for the rejuvenation of urban water bodies and wetlands across Assam.
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