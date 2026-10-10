Himanta Biswa Sarma dismisses Opposition protest in Delhi, calls it an 'act of frustration'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, October 10 dismissed the Opposition’s protest in Delhi, describing it as an expression of frustration and asserting that such demonstrations would not affect the government’s focus on public welfare.

Speaking in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sarma said the government would continue its work despite protests by Opposition parties.

“When the Opposition is frustrated, they stage such spectacles. It makes no difference. Keep working for the people, and the people will continue to bless you,” Sarma said.

The chief minister’s remarks came amid an Opposition protest in the national capital against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Opposition Members of Parliament, who had gathered at Moets in central Delhi for a lunch meeting hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, October 8, arrived at Raj Ghat in the late afternoon, with thousands walking along with leaders. After an hour of sitting on a dharna, the leaders have decided to starting moving away from the location.

Delhi Traffic Police has announced massive restrictions on the areas around the protest, especially barring trucks and other large commercial passenger vehicles – including DTC buses, which are a lifeline for commuters in the NCR.