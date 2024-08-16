Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed land pattas to residents of four villages in Kamrup district during a ceremony at the DC office in Amingaon. A total of 881 land pattas, covering 369 bighas, 2 kathas, and 10 lechas, were handed out to the villagers of Barpalaha, Gog, Dakshin Mandakata, and Bhomolahati in Barbangshar Mouza.

Highlighting the importance of land ownership, Sarma noted that the absence of land pattas often results in challenges such as difficulty in securing fair compensation during land acquisitions and limited access to bank loans.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the distribution of pattas is crucial, particularly for those whose land may be acquired for projects like the Guwahati Ring Road.

Sarma also announced that the upcoming Mission Basundhara 3.0, launching in October, will prioritise issuing land pattas to Namghars, schools, and institutions, as well as converting shared leases into private ownership.

He further revealed plans for new legislation to prevent the sale of land to non-indigenous communities in the undivided Goalpara district.

The event was attended by key figures, including Environment and Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, BJP Assam President Bhabesh Kalita, MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita, Dilip Saikia, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLA Diganta Kalita, and District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli.