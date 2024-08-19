Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented Aadhaar, ration, Ayushman, and Orunodoi cards as gifts to residents of a government old age home in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.



He also announced that doctors from the nearby civil hospital would visit the old age home monthly for free health check-ups.



Sarma visited the Sonapur Government Old Age Home, accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Pijush Hazarika and Dispur MLA Atul Bora.



The residents of the home tied 'rakhis' to the chief minister and other dignitaries, also presenting them with red roses as symbols of their love and blessings.



During his speech, Sarma explained that the Aadhaar card would serve as identity proof for senior citizens, enabling them to access government benefits and open bank accounts.

The ration card will entitle each resident to five kilograms of free rice per month, a facility that was not previously available to residents of old age homes. The Ayushman cards will allow them to receive cashless medical treatment of up to Rs five lakh per year, while the Orunodoi scheme will provide Rs 1,250 per month directly into their bank accounts to help cover various expenses.



"I will also ask doctors of Sonapur Civil Hospital to visit here monthly for free medical check-ups," Sarma added.



Earlier, members of various organisations tied rakhi to the chief minister at his official residence here in the morning.



Earlier in July, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pledged swift action following startling revelations from elderly residents of old age homes in Guwahati.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma orders action on document issues in Guwahati old age homes

In a video message, Sarma expressed deep concern after elderly women at an age-old home highlighted their struggles with bureaucratic hurdles.

"I was deeply moved when grandmothers from an age-old home in Guwahati visited me and shared their plight," Sarma recounted. "They revealed their lack of essential documents like ration cards, Aadhar cards, and even bank accounts, depriving them of benefits under various government schemes."

Prompted by these revelations, Sarma directed Kamrup district's commissioner to investigate the situation further.

The findings were alarming: out of 275 elderly women surveyed, only 107 possessed Aadhar cards, and a mere 26 had ration cards. Shockingly, only 10 had access to the Ayushman Bharat card, with 23 benefiting from the Orunodoi scheme. Moreover, a significant 231 grandmothers lacked bank accounts.

Expressing urgency, Sarma said, "If grandmothers in Guwahati face such hardships, how many more suffer across the state?" He issued a strict 30-day deadline for Kamrup district to resolve these issues and instructed all district commissioners to ensure every elderly resident in their jurisdiction receives necessary documents promptly.

"This is not just about paperwork; it's about dignity and access to essential services," Sarma said. "We must ensure that no elderly person is left behind."