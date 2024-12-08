Under the Chief Minister's Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY), a flagship initiative aimed at doubling farmers' income, significant strides are being made through innovative schemes. One such program, “Livelihood and Employment Generation for Progressive Farmers in the Livestock Sector,” provides financial assistance to farmer groups with viable project ideas.

As of now, approximately 2,500 beneficiaries have been supported under this initiative, with funding totaling Rs 10 crore. Adding momentum to the program, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today distributed financial aid to 800 farmers in Jalukbari, furthering efforts to empower the agricultural community and enhance their livelihoods.



"Empowering youths through modernising farming is a key focus area of our Government. To give filip to our efforts, I am distributing farm machinery in Kamrup", wrote CM Sarma on X.



A total of 800 farmers received the government's aid during a programme held today, December 8.



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