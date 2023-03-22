Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed retirement benefits to Anganwadi workers and helpers at a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on March 22.

During the ceremony, CM Sarma highlighted the efforts of the ruling party BJP in providing relief to Anganwadi workers and helpers. He announced that retired Anganwadi workers and helpers will receive retirement benefits under ‘Atal Pension Yojana’. He also emphasized that the workers and helpers can still visit the centres and remain physically and mentally involved with them.

Moreover, CM Sarma expressed his concerns over the poor condition of the Anganwadi centre buildings and emphasized the need to modernize them. He also mentioned that the establishment of 4,000 new Anganwadi centres is underway.

In addition, the chief minister expressed gratitude to the Directorate of Social Welfare (Women and Child Development Sector) for their role in preventing child marriages. He also highlighted several government schemes aimed at the welfare of children and mothers.

The distribution of retirement benefits to retired Anganwadi workers and helpers is a significant step towards the betterment of their lives. The modernization of the Anganwadi centres and the establishment of new ones will also help in providing better care and support to children and mothers.

The government's initiatives and schemes for the betterment of society will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of people, and it is hoped that more such steps will be taken in the future.