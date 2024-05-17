Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised questions over the copy of the Constitution that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carried during a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on May 17. In a tweet, Sarma alleged that the copy of the Constitution held by Gandhi had a "red" cover, contrary to the original "blue" cover of the Indian Constitution.

"The original copy of the Constitution of India has a blue cover. The original Chinese constitution has a red cover. Does Rahul carry a Chinese Constitution? We will need to verify," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, during a joint public rally in Amethi with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi held a copy of the Constitution and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly attempting to undermine the constitutional values and rights of citizens. Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of wanting to "erase" the Constitution, which he described as a legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Jawaharlal Nehru.

"The first thing we have to do is protect the Constitution. Why? It is your voice. Your future. Your thought is embedded in it," Gandhi said, urging the gathering to safeguard the Constitution's principles.

Gandhi's remarks and the display of the Constitution copy during the rally were part of the Congress party's campaign for the INDIA bloc candidate, KL Sharma, in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections.