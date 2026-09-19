Himanta Biswa Sarma donates blood at BJP office in Guwahati to mark Zubeen Garg’s death anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 19 participated in a blood donation drive at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati’s Basistha to mark the death anniversary of singer Zubeen Garg.

Sarma arrived at the party office in the afternoon and donated blood as part of a state-wide initiative organised by BJP workers in memory of the late singer.

Minister Keshab Mahanta and several BJP workers were also present at the party office during the programme.

Earlier, Sarma had announced that BJP workers across Assam would organise blood donation camps on September 19 to commemorate Zubeen Garg’s death anniversary.

“I will also donate blood at the BJP office,” Sarma had said while announcing the initiative.

The blood donation drives were organised at multiple locations across the state on Saturday as part of the BJP’s programme to honour the singer’s memory.