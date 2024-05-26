Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a political rally in Faridkot, Punjab pn May 26 drew parallels between the historical struggles of Punjab and the Northeast region of India, emphasizing shared experiences of insurgency and subsequent development.

Reflecting on the tumultuous past of both regions, Sarma highlighted the era when Punjab and the Northeast grappled with insurgency, drawing comparisons between the frequency of violence and loss of lives in the two areas. He underscored the remarkable transformation witnessed by India, from a period of uncertainty to one of significant development and progress.

Drawing on cultural connections, Sarma noted the historical presence of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 9th Sikh Guru, in Assam, highlighting the rich tapestry of shared heritage between Punjab and the northeastern state. He emphasized similarities in the teachings of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Assam's revered figure, Srimanta Sankardeva, underscoring the deep-rooted cultural affinities between the two regions.

Recalling the political journey of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, Sarma recounted the party's initial struggles in gaining electoral traction in both Assam and Punjab. Despite challenges, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP made significant electoral gains, with Assam witnessing a surge in Lok Sabha representation from 2 to 4 MPs in 2014. Through concerted efforts, BJP formed its first government in Assam in 2016, a milestone repeated in the 2021 state elections.

Sarma's address not only underscored the historical parallels and cultural bonds between Punjab and Assam but also highlighted the BJP's political trajectory and achievements in the northeastern state.

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