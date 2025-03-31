Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, March 31, praised the historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, for its portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s resistance against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

In a social media post, Sarma linked the film’s theme of defiance to Assam’s own history of resistance against Mughal invasions.

“The 2025 Hindi film Chhaava chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, highlighting his unwavering defiance and ultimate sacrifice against Aurangzeb's oppressive rule,” Sarma wrote on X.

He emphasised how Assam shares a similar legacy, citing the 1671 Battle of Saraighat where General Lachit Barphukan led the Ahom Kingdom to a decisive victory over the Mughals.

Sarma elaborated on Assam’s long-standing resistance against external forces, referencing the Ahom victory that halted Mughal expansion into the region. He also recalled an earlier instance of defiance when Maharaja Prithu of Kamarupa repelled Turkish invader Bakhtiyar Khilji, who had previously destroyed Nalanda University.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. The film has become Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing release, surpassing his previous hits such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi.

The film’s impact has extended beyond the box office, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, PM Modi acknowledged Maharashtra’s cinematic contributions and lauded Chhaava for bringing Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy to the forefront. He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant’s novel Chhava as a significant source of inspiration for the film.

Reacting to the recognition, Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude on Instagram, sharing Modi’s remarks and stating, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava."