In a comparison drawn on the microblogging platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted significant disparities in petrol prices across regions governed by the BJP and Congress post the 2024 general elections.

According to Sarma's post, petrol prices in Guwahati, under BJP governance, stand at Rs 97.10 per litre stating a moderate rate compared to other BJP-led regions. Conversely, Bengaluru, ruled by the Congress, recorded a higher rate of Rs 102.82 per litre, suggesting a notable increase despite the same national economic conditions.

The Assam CM also pointed out the situation in Hyderabad, where petrol is priced at Rs 107.41 per litre.