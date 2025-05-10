Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Surat Singh met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 9, amid soaring India-Pakistan military conflict.

Taking to X, the chief minister's office (CMO) posted, "Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command @IAF_MCC paid a courtesy visit to HCM Dr. @himantabiswa at Lok Sewa Bhawan today."

"They engaged in discussions on matters of importance," the CMO added.

The visit assumes importance in the wake of hostilities between the militaries of the two countries in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor launched by India, and subsequent attacks by Pakistan.

Earlier today, thirty-two airports across the northern and western parts of the country, including Srinagar and Amritsar, have been closed to civilian flight operations until May 15.

The decision, announced early today, May 10, comes in view of the military conflict between India and Pakistan that continued unabated since India's May 7 strikes on terror camps and Pakistan's subsequent shelling of border areas.