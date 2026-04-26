Himanta Biswa Sarma echoes PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ remarks on bamboo in Northeast

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 26, echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the growing role of bamboo in the Northeast, highlighting its transformation into a driver of innovation and livelihoods across the region.



Sharing the Prime Minister’s observations from Mann Ki Baat on social media platform X, Sarma said bamboo, once considered a burden, has now emerged as a symbol of innovation. He cited infrastructure projects such as Guwahati’s new airport as an example of its modern-day utility.



The Prime Minister had noted that policy changes introduced in 2017, including removing bamboo from the category of trees, have helped unlock the sector’s potential, enabling ease of cultivation and trade.



Highlighting grassroots innovation, Modi referred to farmers such as Bijoy Sutradhar from Gomati district and Pradip Chakraborty from South Tripura, who have integrated technology into bamboo production, improving both quality and output.



He also cited the work of self-help groups in Dimapur and surrounding areas of Nagaland that are adding value to bamboo-based food products, as well as initiatives like ‘Khoroulo Creative Craft’ engaged in bamboo furniture and handicrafts.



In Mizoram’s Mamit district, teams are working on bamboo tissue culture and poly-house management, while in Sikkim, the ‘Lagastal Bamboo Enterprise Team’ is producing a range of bamboo-based products, including handicrafts, incense sticks, furniture and interior décor items.



Sarma said these examples reflect the rapid growth of the bamboo sector across the Northeast, contributing to rural livelihoods, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic development.