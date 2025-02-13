Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has surged in popularity, with his approval rating jumping from 51 per cent to 55.4 per cent in the latest India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) Poll for February 2025.

The poll revealed that over 55% of respondents in Assam expressed satisfaction with his performance, making him the third most popular chief minister in his state—outperforming 25 other state heads, including stalwarts like Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee, and Siddaramaiah.

The MOTN survey shows a steady upward trend in Sarma's ratings over the past year. In August 2023, 49.2% of respondents in Assam were satisfied with his leadership, which edged up slightly to 48.6% in February 2024 and 50.8% in August 2024, before reaching 55.4% in February 2025. Political analysts credit his dynamic governance and proactive initiatives for this significant bounce-back.

In Sikkim, CM Prem Singh Tamang topped the list with 62.1 per cent of respondents expressing satisfaction with his performance in February 2025, up from 55.7 per cent in August 2024 and 26 per cent in February 2024.

The survey, which gathered feedback from respondents across various states, asked each group to evaluate the performance of their respective chief ministers.



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For example, 62.1% of the 499 respondents in Sikkim expressed satisfaction with Prem Singh Tamang, while 56.8% of 7,456 respondents in Tamil Nadu were pleased with MK Stalin's performance.

Sarma's improved popularity is seen as a strong indicator of his robust leadership style and effective policy measures that have resonated well with the people of Assam. This rising support is not only a boost for the ruling BJP in the state but also positions him as a formidable leader ahead of forthcoming electoral challenges in the region.

As the political landscape in Assam continues to evolve, the latest MOTN poll results underscore the growing influence of Himanta Biswa Sarma and reaffirm his standing as one of the most popular chief ministers in India.

The India Today-Cvoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll was conducted between January 2 and February 9, 2025, surveying 125,123 individuals across all Lok Sabha segments.