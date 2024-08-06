Assam Congress state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday for engaging in 'Hindu-Muslim politics', stating that people are not interested in the BJP's communal agenda.

During an interaction with reporters, Borah said the united opposition of 18 parties in Assam will continue their alliance till the 2026 assembly polls and contest every election as a single bloc for the next two years.

'The CM engages only in Hindu-Muslim politics. However, the people of Assam are not at all interested in such a communal agenda, which was proven during the Lok Sabha elections,' Borah said.



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Sarma had announced on Sunday that his government would soon introduce a law for life imprisonment in cases of 'love jihad' and mentioned several measures to protect the land rights and government jobs for Indigenous people from a 'particular community'.

'For any land policy, a law should be brought in the assembly and then it should be discussed. Instead of that, the CM was giving a statement to communalise the issue,' Borah alleged.

The Congress state chief also criticised Sarma's economic policies, claiming they were flawed and dependent only on beneficiary schemes. 'The present government is using the media and the state publicity machinery to propagate the CM's communal ideas. The government's earnings are mostly dependent on liquor sales nowadays. It is giving 2,000 liquor shop licences to their local leaders in villages,' he claimed.

Borah also said there will be more activities in the coming days to 'expose the present government's failure.'