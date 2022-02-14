GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today escalated his attacks against political foe Rahul Gandhi and likened him to ‘father of Pakistan’ Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing press today, Biswa Sarma said: “Rahul Gandhi sees that India only stretches from Gujarat to bengal. For the last 10 days, I have been seeing Rahul Gandhi’s usage of words. He will say that India is a union of states. Again, he will say that India means Gujarat to Bengal. Yesterday also at a rally I said that Rahul Gandhi has been possessed by the ghost of Jinnah.”

Gandhi in a recent tweet had forgotten to mention the Northeast Indian states in a tweet about the country.

Sarma is also under fire for apparently asking about Rahul Gandhi’s parentage at a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand after Gandhi had cast doubts about the veracity of the Indian army’s surgical strikes in 2016.

“Have we ever asked Rahul Gandhi if he is the son of Rajiv Gandhi?” Biswa Sarma had said.

Consequently, Congress workers are calling for Biswa Sarma’s removal over his controversial statement.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has urged BJP president JP Nadda to remove Biswa Sarma.

At a rally he said, “I am asking (BJP president) Nadda – is this our culture? You should remove him.”

Reacting to the backlash over his statement, Biswa Sarma questioned why these same people were not perturbed when Rahul Gandhi has questioned the Balakot strikes of 2016 in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

“You can say anything, but you cannot say anything against a Gandhi. That kind of mentality has to change and the country should be democratic,” he said today.

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