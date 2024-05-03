Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 3 issued a stern warning to Badruddin Ajmal, the leader of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), regarding the establishment of government madrasas in the state. Sarma's statement comes in response to Ajmal's earlier declaration of intent to open government madrasas in Assam.

Ajmal's assertion, made on April 24, indicated that elected leaders of his party would undertake the construction of 700 madrasas to offset the closure of approximately 750 madrasas in Assam. The closures occurred as a result of the BJP-led Assam government's decision in 2023 to shutter all state-run madrasas, converting them into conventional schools.

Chief Minister Sarma's administration has further pursued the closure of approximately 1,000 private madrasas, engaging in discussions with Muslim organizations to facilitate this transition. Sarma's approach reflects a broader governmental stance aimed at reforming the educational landscape in Assam.