Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a fervent appeal for a united stance against rape, describing it as a "grave violation of human dignity." He said that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to eradicate this heinous crime and furtherb added that government is committed to creating a safer and more just society, particularly for women.

“Every single incident of rape must be unequivocally condemned, as it represents a grave violation of human dignity. It is our collective responsibility to work towards eliminating this heinous crime from society,” Sarma said. “Let us unite to ensure that such atrocities find no place in our world and that safety, justice, and compassion prevail.”

A review of data from 2001 to 2023 shows fluctuating trends in the number of rape cases registered in Assam, with a significant decline noted in recent years. The highest number of cases was reported in 2019, with 3,546 cases, followed by 3,544 cases in 2017. However, a steady decline has been observed since 2021, with 989 cases recorded in 2023. As of July 2024, 580 cases have been registered.