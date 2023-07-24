Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 24 updated netizens on his decision to change his Twitter bio from previously mentioned 'Assam, INDIA' to 'Assam, BHARAT'.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA . However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT. Some friends from the Congress are asking me why I changed my bio. I hope this explanation will satisfy them".

CM Sarma had replaced the word INDIA to BHARAT in his official Twitter handle, hours after slamming the opposition alliance's name INDIA, claiming that it was the British who named the nation India.

Earlier Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for BHARAT”.

Sarma's statement comes after on July 17 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the name of the opposition alliance that would lock horns with the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma removes 'India' from his Twitter bio, adds 'Bharat'