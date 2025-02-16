Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep anguish over the tragic stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on the night of February 15.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam CM extended condolences on behalf of the people of Assam to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

"I am extremely anguished by the terrible news coming in from New Delhi Railway Station. On behalf of the people of Assam, we offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the stampede. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured," he stated.

CM Sarma's statement also conveyed prayers and thoughts for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

At least 18 people were killed in the stampede, including nine women, five children, and four men. Many others were injured in the chaos.

The stampede reportedly took place around 10 pm on platforms 13 and 14, triggered by a sudden rush of passengers.

According to the Railways, some passengers fainted due to the overcrowding, which led to rumors of a stampede-like situation, further escalating the chaos.

On Sunday morning, the Indian Railways announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of the victims; Rs 25 lakh for the seriously injured; and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

In a statement, the Railways confirmed that the tragic incident occurred at around 10 pm on platforms 13 and 14 as "some of the passengers present on the platforms fainted due to this sudden rush, further leading to the rumours of a stampede-like situation".

"This led to panic and chaos. The situation was later controlled by easing the rush situation. The Northern Railways immediately dispatched four special trains in the wake of the unprecedented sudden rush. A high level inquiry has been ordered," it added.

Officials said that Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call and promptly dispatched four fire tenders to the affected railway station. Additionally, ambulances were sent to the spot to assist with the situation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the scene to carry out rescue operations.