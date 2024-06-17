Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his condolences over the train collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a goods train near New Jalpaiguri on June 17 morning, which claimed at least five lives, including the goods train driver, and left around 30 others injured.

Taking to social media, Sarma stated, "The tragic train collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a Goods train is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured."

The Chief Minister assured that the situation was being monitored closely, and the state government would provide all necessary assistance as and when required.

The accident occurred around 9 am in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district when the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express (Train No. 13174), which had departed from Agartala, was hit by the goods-laden train. The collision caused three coaches of the passenger train to derail and sustain significant damage.