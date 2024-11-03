Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the gratitude of the people of the state after Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Assam's landmark celebration of its linguistic heritage with the launch of "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah."

PM Modi described the initiative as a "noteworthy effort" that showcases the pride of the people following the recognition of Assamese as a classical language.

In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised indebtedness to the Government of India for granting classical language status to Assamese.

Extending his best wishes to the state and its people, PM Modi highlighted the celebration on his official X handle, expressing hope that the programmes organised as part of the event deepen the connection between the community and Assamese culture.

Furthermore, PM Modi encouraged broader engagement through his tweet to inform people beyond Assam, urging them to participate in the celebrations.

He wrote on X, "#BhashaGauravSaptah is a noteworthy effort, highlighting people’s enthusiasm on Assamese being conferred Classical Language status. My best wishes. May the programmes planned over the week deepen the connect between people and Assamese culture. I also urge Assamese people outside Assam to participate."



#BhashaGauravSaptah is a noteworthy effort, highlighting people’s enthusiasm on Assamese being conferred Classical Language status. My best wishes. May the programmes planned over the week deepen the connect between people and Assamese culture. I also urge Assamese people outside… https://t.co/94Ba6UlMor — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2024

The prime minister's appreciation comes in response to the commencement of "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah" which commenced on November 3. Assam Chief Minister inaugurated the week-long festivities, stating, "This week, people from various linguistic groups will celebrate their languages and commit themselves to preserving it."

In response, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended gratitude towards PM Modi and the Government of India for "efforts to preserve linguistic diversity."

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma expressed that the people of the state are indebted to the GoI for conferring Assamese with the classical language status.

Thank you Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji for your warm wishes on the commencement of #BhashaGauravSaptah.



People of Assam are indebted to the Government of India for conferring Assamese with the classical language status and numerous other efforts to preserve our… https://t.co/wmUcIuSPOJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 3, 2024

"Thank you Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji for your warm wishes on the commencement of #BhashaGauravSaptah. People of Assam are indebted to the Government of India for conferring Assamese with the classical language status and numerous other efforts to preserve our linguistic diversity. This week is a celebration of the various languages that enrich Assam’s cultural landscape."

The celebration, running until November 9, represents a significant milestone in Assam's cultural history. State ministers will lead inaugural ceremonies across districts, emphasising the importance of both Assamese and regional languages in the state's cultural fabric.

Key highlights of the celebration include online and offline activities, with the release of a special booklet documenting the Assamese language's historical significance since the 4th century. The programme aims to showcase the contributions of scholars and litterateurs who have enriched the language over centuries.