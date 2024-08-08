Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, describing the CPI(M) leader as a stalwart in public service.

Sarma noted that Bhattacharjee's extensive experience in public life has left an indelible mark.

Sarma posted on 'X', 'I am deeply pained by the passing away of the Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

A stalwart in public service, his extensive experience of over five decades as an MLA, minister and later as chief minister has left an indelible mark.'



Also Read: Congress MP Rakibul Hussain raises concern over Centre's response at disaster management bill review meeting

He also highlighted Bhattacharjee's simplicity, contributions to Bengali literature, and commitment to community service.

'My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,' the chief minister added. Bhattacharjee died on Thursday in Kolkata following a prolonged illness.