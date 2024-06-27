Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X to commend President Droupadi Murmu for outlining a pragmatic vision for a developed India during her address to the joint session of Parliament.

"My compliments to Hon’ble Rashtrapati ji for laying down a realistic roadmap for a Viksit Bharat via the Address to the Joint Session of Parliament," Sarma posted.

Sarma expressed pride in the President's recognition of Assam's forthcoming semiconductor assembly plant, citing it as evidence of the state's comprehensive development.

"It is a matter of great pride that Rashtrapati ji made a special mention of the semiconductor assembly plant coming up in Assam, which is a testament to the all-round progress in our State," Sarma added.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the President's speech, Sarma highlighted the sustained focus on the Northeast under the Modi government's leadership.

"Today’s address illuminates the continued priority of the North East under the Modi Government over the last decade and for the next five years - from resolving conflicts, to enhancing connectivity to equitable resource allocation," Sarma emphasized.

President Droupadi Murmu delivered her inaugural address to a joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today, marking a significant moment in the parliamentary calendar under the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Addressing the newly-elected Members of Parliament, President Murmu congratulated them on their election victories and underscored the trust placed by the people in the current government.