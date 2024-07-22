Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his deep condolences following the passing of renowned social worker Nilima Kakoty. In a statement shared via the official CMO Twitter account, Sarma described Kakoty's demise as "a significant loss" to the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted Kakoty's extensive contributions, noting her tireless work through various organisations.

He specifically mentioned her roles as President of the Assam Pradeshik Mahila Samitee and as a member of the Indian Council for Child Welfare.

Kakoty, a prominent figure in Assam's social welfare landscape, passed away on July 20 at her daughter's residence in Beltola, Guwahati.

Her career spanned decades of public service, including leadership positions in various organisations.