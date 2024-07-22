Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses sorrow over social activist Nilima Kakoty's death
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow over the demise of social worker Nilima Kakoty, calling it a significant loss for the state. He lauded her work with various organisations and her role in social welfare.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his deep condolences following the passing of renowned social worker Nilima Kakoty. In a statement shared via the official CMO Twitter account, Sarma described Kakoty's demise as "a significant loss" to the state.
The Chief Minister highlighted Kakoty's extensive contributions, noting her tireless work through various organisations.
He specifically mentioned her roles as President of the Assam Pradeshik Mahila Samitee and as a member of the Indian Council for Child Welfare.
Kakoty, a prominent figure in Assam's social welfare landscape, passed away on July 20 at her daughter's residence in Beltola, Guwahati.
Her career spanned decades of public service, including leadership positions in various organisations.
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